4312 Brighton Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Don't miss this well maintained 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse in The Winds of Silverwood of Chesapeake! Offering 1,975 square feet of living space! Large floor plan! Two separate living rooms! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, smooth top range/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious bedrooms! Great master suite with walk-in closet! Washer and dryer hook ups. Back deck and two storage sheds in fenced backyard. Located near Norfolk Naval Base, shopping and more! Pet friendly. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.



*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**



*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.