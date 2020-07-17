All apartments in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA
4312 Brighton Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

4312 Brighton Lane

4312 Brighton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Brighton Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Western Branch North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Don't miss this well maintained 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse in The Winds of Silverwood of Chesapeake! Offering 1,975 square feet of living space! Large floor plan! Two separate living rooms! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, smooth top range/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious bedrooms! Great master suite with walk-in closet! Washer and dryer hook ups. Back deck and two storage sheds in fenced backyard. Located near Norfolk Naval Base, shopping and more! Pet friendly. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Brighton Lane have any available units?
4312 Brighton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Brighton Lane have?
Some of 4312 Brighton Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Brighton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Brighton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Brighton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 Brighton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4312 Brighton Lane offer parking?
No, 4312 Brighton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4312 Brighton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Brighton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Brighton Lane have a pool?
No, 4312 Brighton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Brighton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4312 Brighton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Brighton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Brighton Lane has units with dishwashers.
