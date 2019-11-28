All apartments in Chesapeake
409 Dorchester Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 AM

409 Dorchester Court

409 Dorchester Court · (757) 456-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

409 Dorchester Court, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing all brick 4 Bedroom home with over 3900 Sq ft and beautiful views overlooking the lake! So many great amenities here which include cathedral ceilings in the entryway, French doors to the formal dining room, crown molding, built in's in the LR and Library, 3 gas fireplaces in the MBR, Den & Living Room. So many cabinets in this beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, all new SS appliances, double oven and an updated butcher block custom built island. Must See! 24 hours notice so show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Dorchester Court have any available units?
409 Dorchester Court has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Dorchester Court have?
Some of 409 Dorchester Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Dorchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
409 Dorchester Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Dorchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 409 Dorchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 409 Dorchester Court offer parking?
Yes, 409 Dorchester Court does offer parking.
Does 409 Dorchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Dorchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Dorchester Court have a pool?
No, 409 Dorchester Court does not have a pool.
Does 409 Dorchester Court have accessible units?
No, 409 Dorchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Dorchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Dorchester Court has units with dishwashers.
