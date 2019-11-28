409 Dorchester Court

Amenities

Amazing all brick 4 Bedroom home with over 3900 Sq ft and beautiful views overlooking the lake! So many great amenities here which include cathedral ceilings in the entryway, French doors to the formal dining room, crown molding, built in's in the LR and Library, 3 gas fireplaces in the MBR, Den & Living Room. So many cabinets in this beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, all new SS appliances, double oven and an updated butcher block custom built island. Must See! 24 hours notice so show.