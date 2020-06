Amenities

Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590



Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year. Fenced backyard while facing trees - privacy. Two-year old Deck. Very spacious -- large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Whole house wired with Cat5e Ethernet drops. Nest thermostat and Smart Locks for door. Surround sound in the basement -- great for entertaining. Single owner for the past 5 years -- barely lived in. Two reserved parking spots in front of hte house and 1 visitor. House can rented with all furniture for an extra $250/month.



1 Year lease/minimum -- no pets -- no smoking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities to include Electric, Gas, Water. Tenant will have rental insurance. Active Military will receive a monthly discount.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235590

No Pets Allowed



