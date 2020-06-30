6718 SCOTT TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace guest parking

3 level townhome w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths. Ceramic tile in baths, kitchen and foyer. Hardwoods in dining room. Spacious living room leads to large deck and fenced rear yard backing to trees. Basement features cozy rec room with built in entertainment center and wet bar. Almost 2,000 sq. ft of living space. 2 assigned parking spaces right out front + visitor parking. Trash included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Washer/dryer in unit. Pets welcome with deposit ($500 per pet + pet addendum). Available for immediate move in. Absolutely no smokers. Apply today!