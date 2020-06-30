All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 6718 SCOTT TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6718 SCOTT TERRACE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

6718 SCOTT TERRACE

6718 Scott Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6718 Scott Terrace, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
3 level townhome w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 half baths. Ceramic tile in baths, kitchen and foyer. Hardwoods in dining room. Spacious living room leads to large deck and fenced rear yard backing to trees. Basement features cozy rec room with built in entertainment center and wet bar. Almost 2,000 sq. ft of living space. 2 assigned parking spaces right out front + visitor parking. Trash included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Washer/dryer in unit. Pets welcome with deposit ($500 per pet + pet addendum). Available for immediate move in. Absolutely no smokers. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE have any available units?
6718 SCOTT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE have?
Some of 6718 SCOTT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 SCOTT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6718 SCOTT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 SCOTT TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6718 SCOTT TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6718 SCOTT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6718 SCOTT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 6718 SCOTT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6718 SCOTT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6718 SCOTT TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6718 SCOTT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6718 SCOTT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia