Centreville, VA
6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:14 PM

6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE

6541 Rockland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6541 Rockland Drive, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained home: Imported tiles, newer cabinets and ceramic sink in kitchen with a nicely sized peninsula for ample seating and prepping/serving meals. New Andersen windows and skylights, remodeled staircase, large wrap porch with brick flooring and custom wood ceiling, high-end appliances. Fully landscaped property with custom hardscape in front and rear of the home, in-ground lighting and irrigation system. Gorgeous sunroom with the separate heating/cooling system. Upgraded roof, siding, garage doors & driveway. The landlord will pay for the following costs: Gutter cleaning, Winter/Fall leaf removal from premises, Grass Cutting, Pest Control Service. Pets on case by case. We welcome short-term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE have any available units?
6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
