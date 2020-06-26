6541 ROCKLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained home: Imported tiles, newer cabinets and ceramic sink in kitchen with a nicely sized peninsula for ample seating and prepping/serving meals. New Andersen windows and skylights, remodeled staircase, large wrap porch with brick flooring and custom wood ceiling, high-end appliances. Fully landscaped property with custom hardscape in front and rear of the home, in-ground lighting and irrigation system. Gorgeous sunroom with the separate heating/cooling system. Upgraded roof, siding, garage doors & driveway. The landlord will pay for the following costs: Gutter cleaning, Winter/Fall leaf removal from premises, Grass Cutting, Pest Control Service. Pets on case by case. We welcome short-term rentals.