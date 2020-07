Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Move-In Ready, 4-Bedroom,2-full bath townhome on three levels. New carpet and freshly painted throughout the home. Bright and airy eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. Entertain in the fenced-in backyard with its ground level patio. Two assigned parking spaces included. Conveniently located to I-66, Rt.29 and 28, and within walking distance to park and ride. Won't last long!