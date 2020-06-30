6436 MUSTER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 3 full bathroom/ 1 half bathroom colonial Single Family with 2 car garage. Airy & bright. Hardwood throughout the main and living room. Family Room Off Kitchen, Formal/Separate Dining Room, Kitchen - Eat-In, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Island, Kitchen - Table Space, Family Room walks out to an Expanded Morning Room. Huge deck overlooking backyard. Fully Finished basement with Full Bath. Located very conveniently to shopping center, Restaurants & multiplex theatre. within few minutes to I-66, Route 29, Fairfax Pkwy entrance, Fairlakes shopping center, Costco Close proximity to Dulles airport and new Silver Line metro. Tour Today