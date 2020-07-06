All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 6432 SELBY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6432 SELBY COURT
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

6432 SELBY COURT

6432 Selby Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6432 Selby Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautifully updated, well-maintained, and clean Cameron model townhouse.~ Freshly painted throughout (2019) and new carpeting in all bedrooms, hallway, and stairway to upper level (2019).~ Upgraded features throughout, including huge kitchen and breakfast room.~ Kitchen appliances, toilets, designer light fixtures, and roof all in 2014. Granite countertops, ample cabinetry with lighted upper cabinets, gourmet double-sink.~ Range/stove includes two ovens.~ Main level includes engineered wood flooring.~ Basement recreation room leads to fenced rear yard.~ Huge laundry/utility room.~ Plenty of storage space in lower level. Verizon FiOS available. Townhouse includes two parking spaces directly in front of the unit (spaces 217).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 SELBY COURT have any available units?
6432 SELBY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6432 SELBY COURT have?
Some of 6432 SELBY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 SELBY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6432 SELBY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 SELBY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6432 SELBY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6432 SELBY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6432 SELBY COURT offers parking.
Does 6432 SELBY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6432 SELBY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 SELBY COURT have a pool?
No, 6432 SELBY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6432 SELBY COURT have accessible units?
No, 6432 SELBY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 SELBY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6432 SELBY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6432 SELBY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6432 SELBY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia