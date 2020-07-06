6432 SELBY COURT

Amenities
Beautifully updated, well-maintained, and clean Cameron model townhouse.~ Freshly painted throughout (2019) and new carpeting in all bedrooms, hallway, and stairway to upper level (2019).~ Upgraded features throughout, including huge kitchen and breakfast room.~ Kitchen appliances, toilets, designer light fixtures, and roof all in 2014. Granite countertops, ample cabinetry with lighted upper cabinets, gourmet double-sink.~ Range/stove includes two ovens.~ Main level includes engineered wood flooring.~ Basement recreation room leads to fenced rear yard.~ Huge laundry/utility room.~ Plenty of storage space in lower level. Verizon FiOS available. Townhouse includes two parking spaces directly in front of the unit (spaces 217).