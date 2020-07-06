6432 SELBY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautifully updated, well-maintained, and clean Cameron model townhouse.~ Freshly painted throughout (2019) and new carpeting in all bedrooms, hallway, and stairway to upper level (2019).~ Upgraded features throughout, including huge kitchen and breakfast room.~ Kitchen appliances, toilets, designer light fixtures, and roof all in 2014. Granite countertops, ample cabinetry with lighted upper cabinets, gourmet double-sink.~ Range/stove includes two ovens.~ Main level includes engineered wood flooring.~ Basement recreation room leads to fenced rear yard.~ Huge laundry/utility room.~ Plenty of storage space in lower level. Verizon FiOS available. Townhouse includes two parking spaces directly in front of the unit (spaces 217).