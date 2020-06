Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted, newer carpet, new oven/range & dishwasher. Brick front home with 1 car garage. Located on a quiet dead-end street. Master BR walk-in closet & large open bathroom with separate shower. Huge deck off main level with steps to the ground. Walkout lower level with fireplace and wet bar. Fully fenced rear yard with patio. Pictures were taken before the current tenant's occupancy.