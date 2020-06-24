All apartments in Centreville
6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT

6349 Littlefield Court · No Longer Available
Location

6349 Littlefield Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Lovely 3 level Brick Front town home in sought-after Heritage Estates * Gleaming new hardwoods on main level * Eat-in kitchen with w/ French doors leading to decking with gorgeous view * Italian marble flooring in Master bath & upper level full bath * Generous- sized lower level Rec Room w/ wood burning fireplace, half bath & storage room* Walk-out to Private Landscaped fenced in brick patio* Please go to PPMNVA.COM & fill out application online. $55 charge will be paid with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT have any available units?
6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT have?
Some of 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
