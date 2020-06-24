6349 LITTLEFIELD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 3 level Brick Front town home in sought-after Heritage Estates * Gleaming new hardwoods on main level * Eat-in kitchen with w/ French doors leading to decking with gorgeous view * Italian marble flooring in Master bath & upper level full bath * Generous- sized lower level Rec Room w/ wood burning fireplace, half bath & storage room* Walk-out to Private Landscaped fenced in brick patio* Please go to PPMNVA.COM & fill out application online. $55 charge will be paid with application