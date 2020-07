Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Walkout level basement apartment for rent. Fully finished . Gas fireplace. (No window in the room). All utilities and wi-fi included. Private entrance through the back gate. Private deck for tenant. Community parking close to the gate. Conveniently located to I66, Rt.29 and 28, and within walking distance to park and ride. Very clean, a must see apartment.