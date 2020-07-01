6160 EARLY AUTUMN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RARELY AVAILABLE!! This unique and spacious END Townhome in popular and convenient Bryarton is Bright, Fun & Contemporary. 3 Bedrooms with 2 FULL and 2 HALF baths. Attached garage and driveway. Huge master suite w/ loft! Cleverly upgraded kitchen leads to large deck. Updated amenities throughout! Lower level Family room with fireplace features walk out to fully fenced backyard. PLENTY of storage and "mega" parking (there's a commuter lot behind the property!) Easy commuter options nearby: I-66, rte 29, rte 28 within 2 minutes. Terrific, responsive landlord :-)