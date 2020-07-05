6139 Stonepath Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to your next home! Stunning spacious three level condo with 3 spacious bedrooms and three full baths. The home boasts hardwood flooring, updated modern bathrooms, a big deck perfect for entertaining friends and family. Enjoy your custom updated kitchen cabinetry with granite! Plenty of windows all around the house to allow natural light to pour in. Ideally located in the heart of Centreville, minuets away from major high way, shops, and dining. Call/text/email Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse for a tour @ 703.850.7621