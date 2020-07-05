All apartments in Centreville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:53 PM

6139 Stonepath Cir

6139 Stonepath Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6139 Stonepath Circle, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your next home! Stunning spacious three level condo with 3 spacious bedrooms and three full baths. The home boasts hardwood flooring, updated modern bathrooms, a big deck perfect for entertaining friends and family. Enjoy your custom updated kitchen cabinetry with granite! Plenty of windows all around the house to allow natural light to pour in. Ideally located in the heart of Centreville, minuets away from major high way, shops, and dining. Call/text/email Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse for a tour @ 703.850.7621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6139 Stonepath Cir have any available units?
6139 Stonepath Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6139 Stonepath Cir have?
Some of 6139 Stonepath Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6139 Stonepath Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6139 Stonepath Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6139 Stonepath Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6139 Stonepath Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6139 Stonepath Cir offer parking?
No, 6139 Stonepath Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6139 Stonepath Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6139 Stonepath Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6139 Stonepath Cir have a pool?
No, 6139 Stonepath Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6139 Stonepath Cir have accessible units?
No, 6139 Stonepath Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6139 Stonepath Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6139 Stonepath Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6139 Stonepath Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6139 Stonepath Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

