6078 CLAY SPUR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Spectacular 3 level townhome in sought after little rocky run! Available immediatelyTownhome has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, large main living area with separate living and dining room and a large rec area in basement. Hardwood flooring throughout the house, no carpet anywhere. Updated kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms with recessed lighting throughout the main floor and basement. Townhouse gets great light and has skylights by the dining room and kitchen area.Backs to trees with a large green space directly behind the townhouse. Fenced in backyard has a two-story deck with built in seating and a grass areaOne block away from rec center with pools and tennis courts and multiple playgrounds less than a 5 minute walk away. You also have access to 2 additional community pools, walking paths, tot lots and other amenities. Located convenient to I-66 and routes 28 and 29. Won~t last! Apply today