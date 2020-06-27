All apartments in Centreville
6078 CLAY SPUR COURT

6078 Clay Spur Court · No Longer Available
Location

6078 Clay Spur Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Spectacular 3 level townhome in sought after little rocky run! Available immediatelyTownhome has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, large main living area with separate living and dining room and a large rec area in basement. Hardwood flooring throughout the house, no carpet anywhere. Updated kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms with recessed lighting throughout the main floor and basement. Townhouse gets great light and has skylights by the dining room and kitchen area.Backs to trees with a large green space directly behind the townhouse. Fenced in backyard has a two-story deck with built in seating and a grass areaOne block away from rec center with pools and tennis courts and multiple playgrounds less than a 5 minute walk away. You also have access to 2 additional community pools, walking paths, tot lots and other amenities. Located convenient to I-66 and routes 28 and 29. Won~t last! Apply today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT have any available units?
6078 CLAY SPUR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT have?
Some of 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6078 CLAY SPUR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT offer parking?
No, 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT has a pool.
Does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT have accessible units?
No, 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6078 CLAY SPUR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
