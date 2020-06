Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully upgraded with hardwoods, upgraded kitchen with s/s appliances, ceramic tiles, hardwoods in all bedrooms, upgraded kitchen, sky lights, enclosed yard with patio. Move right in--Ready July 20th. Landlord does not allow non occupant co-signer, must qualify with applicants own income of no more than 30% of total monthly income(before tax) for the monthly rent. Excellent credit score required