Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Renters Warehouse and Alex Shahab are proud to present this wonderful town house on a quiet neighborhood, it has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Located near Lee Highway, only minutes from I-66 and Rt. 28, 10 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport, and plenty of shopping. 2 car garage, driveway, beautiful deck, basement, and a lot of storage space as well as a washer and dryer. Please contact Alex @ 703-589-0001 to schedule a viewing.