Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Welcome to your updated and spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Clifton. Just down the street from the shopping center and minutes from I-66, this 4 bedroom retreat features lavish hardwood floors, light-filled open floor plan and 3 levels of space and comfort. Enjoy a backyard barbecue, gather by the living room fireplace, spend a summer day at the community pool or unwind in the privacy of your master suite; the possibilities are endless in your new home.