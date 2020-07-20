All apartments in Centreville
5604 GRESHAM LN
5604 GRESHAM LN

5604 Gresham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Gresham Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
ice maker
oven
Brick front 3 finished level townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths * 2 reserved parking spaces & 1 permit space * Walk out recreation room to enclosed rear yard * Economical gas cooking, heat & hot water * Neutral decor * Ceramic tile * Laundry on kitchen level * Upper level cathedral ceilings *$55 non refundable processing fee. Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/5604-Gresham-Lane-Centreville-VA-20120-274220612* No drapes convey, only blinds.Brick front 3 finished level townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths * 2 reserved parking spaces * Walk out recreation room to enclosed rear yard * Economical gas cooking, heat & hot water * Neutral decor * Ceramic tile * Laundry on kitchen level * Upper level cathedral ceilings * L&F rental application required w/$55 per adult over 18 * No drapes convey, only blinds. (Photos provided are from early occupancy)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 GRESHAM LN have any available units?
5604 GRESHAM LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5604 GRESHAM LN have?
Some of 5604 GRESHAM LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 GRESHAM LN currently offering any rent specials?
5604 GRESHAM LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 GRESHAM LN pet-friendly?
No, 5604 GRESHAM LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5604 GRESHAM LN offer parking?
Yes, 5604 GRESHAM LN offers parking.
Does 5604 GRESHAM LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 GRESHAM LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 GRESHAM LN have a pool?
No, 5604 GRESHAM LN does not have a pool.
Does 5604 GRESHAM LN have accessible units?
No, 5604 GRESHAM LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 GRESHAM LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 GRESHAM LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 GRESHAM LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 GRESHAM LN does not have units with air conditioning.
