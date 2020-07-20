5604 GRESHAM LN

Amenities

Brick front 3 finished level townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths * 2 reserved parking spaces & 1 permit space * Walk out recreation room to enclosed rear yard * Economical gas cooking, heat & hot water * Neutral decor * Ceramic tile * Laundry on kitchen level * Upper level cathedral ceilings *$55 non refundable processing fee. Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/5604-Gresham-Lane-Centreville-VA-20120-274220612* No drapes convey, only blinds.Brick front 3 finished level townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths * 2 reserved parking spaces * Walk out recreation room to enclosed rear yard * Economical gas cooking, heat & hot water * Neutral decor * Ceramic tile * Laundry on kitchen level * Upper level cathedral ceilings * L&F rental application required w/$55 per adult over 18 * No drapes convey, only blinds. (Photos provided are from early occupancy)