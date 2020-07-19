5519 WHARTON LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Absolutely Immaculate Home in sought after location. Over 4,000 sq ft. Newly built home in 2016 sits on a private treed .93 ac lot- Elegant Entry Door. Hardwood flooring. Front porch. Circular Driveway. Enjoy the large open main level area- great to entertain. Living area offers brick hearth wood burning fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite, white cabinets and large center island. Walk Down steps to office area with Sliding Glass Door. Eat in Breakfast Nook exits to deck which overlooks rear yard. 4 bedrooms on main level. Upgraded bathrooms. Master Suite w/Sitting room and large walk in closet. Lower Level with original wood burning fireplace. Bedroom and Den plus rec room. Walk up stairs to rear yard. Ready for immediate occupancy. 2 Sheds.