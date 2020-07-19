All apartments in Centreville
5519 WHARTON LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5519 WHARTON LN

5519 Wharton Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5519 Wharton Park Ct, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely Immaculate Home in sought after location. Over 4,000 sq ft. Newly built home in 2016 sits on a private treed .93 ac lot- Elegant Entry Door. Hardwood flooring. Front porch. Circular Driveway. Enjoy the large open main level area- great to entertain. Living area offers brick hearth wood burning fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite, white cabinets and large center island. Walk Down steps to office area with Sliding Glass Door. Eat in Breakfast Nook exits to deck which overlooks rear yard. 4 bedrooms on main level. Upgraded bathrooms. Master Suite w/Sitting room and large walk in closet. Lower Level with original wood burning fireplace. Bedroom and Den plus rec room. Walk up stairs to rear yard. Ready for immediate occupancy. 2 Sheds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 WHARTON LN have any available units?
5519 WHARTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5519 WHARTON LN have?
Some of 5519 WHARTON LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 WHARTON LN currently offering any rent specials?
5519 WHARTON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 WHARTON LN pet-friendly?
No, 5519 WHARTON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5519 WHARTON LN offer parking?
Yes, 5519 WHARTON LN offers parking.
Does 5519 WHARTON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 WHARTON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 WHARTON LN have a pool?
No, 5519 WHARTON LN does not have a pool.
Does 5519 WHARTON LN have accessible units?
No, 5519 WHARTON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 WHARTON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 WHARTON LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5519 WHARTON LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5519 WHARTON LN has units with air conditioning.
