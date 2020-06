Amenities

Brick front townhouse with spacious kitchen, huge family room, entirely wood floor, den/excersize/4th bedroom and full bath in the basement. 3 full bathrooms and a half bath at main floor, 3 Full bedrooms including a master bedroom with full bathroom and walk-in closet. Fully finished, walkout, and wooden floor basement with access to the community pool area including a large fenced backyard. Close to shopping centers, banks, pharmacies, major highways, and Powell elementary school.