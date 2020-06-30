All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:41 PM

5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE

5454 Joseph Johnston Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5454 Joseph Johnston Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single house in Faircrest Community! Fabulous location to the Fairlake shopping center including stores such as Walmart, Target, BJ Wholesale, Homegoods etc. The size is almost 5,000 Sq.Ft including the basement. There are a lot of lights in the house. There is a gourmet kitchen with New Appliances. The main level has New Hardwood floor and upper level has New Carpet. The lower level offers a bedroom, full bath, and large space for entertainment. The deck is very private and large. The owner maintains the house very well. The elementary school is Colin Powell & the high school is Centreville H.S. The Home is the perfect loaction. Must See Inside!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE have any available units?
5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE have?
Some of 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE offers parking.
Does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE have a pool?
No, 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia