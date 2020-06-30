5454 JOSEPH JOHNSTON LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single house in Faircrest Community! Fabulous location to the Fairlake shopping center including stores such as Walmart, Target, BJ Wholesale, Homegoods etc. The size is almost 5,000 Sq.Ft including the basement. There are a lot of lights in the house. There is a gourmet kitchen with New Appliances. The main level has New Hardwood floor and upper level has New Carpet. The lower level offers a bedroom, full bath, and large space for entertainment. The deck is very private and large. The owner maintains the house very well. The elementary school is Colin Powell & the high school is Centreville H.S. The Home is the perfect loaction. Must See Inside!!!