Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is a lovely Light filled 3 bed 2.5 bath Contemporary home with Beautiful HARDWOODS on main and upper levels! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and lots of STORAGE in the Kitchen that is open to Family Room! Vaulted Ceilings,Skylights and wood burning fireplace in the Family room! Master Bedroom has generous closet size and Master Bath! Close to Rt28 and 66. Conveniently Apply online https://tjbmanagementllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/