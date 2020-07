5266 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE

Amenities

*** 3 LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH END UNIT TOWNHOUSE *** BACKS TO COMMON AREA LOCATED IN DESIRABLE & WELL MAINTAINED SULLY STATION COMMUNITY *** COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES: REFRIGERATOR , STOVE AND MICROWAVE, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW SINK AND FAUCET, NEW KITCHEN FLOOR, NEW WINDOWS, NEW CARPETING AND FRESH PAINT *** UPDATED BATHROOMS *** LARGE 19 X 14 DECK AND WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE *** PLEASE USE THIS LINK TO THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27Udg7zR-08&feature=youtu.be