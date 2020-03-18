5114 GRANDE FOREST CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Newly renovated basement ONLY. Two bedrooms with closet for each and 1 full bathroom. Vacant. Immediately available. Brand new second kitchen with permit, Brand new electric range and dishwasher, Brand new washer/dryer in separate laundry room, Spacious kitchen and living room, extra storage space. Refrigerator, microwave. Brand new flooring/painting/windows. Quiet, Private. Cul-de-sac. All utilities (water, sewer, electric, gas) included and paid by owner but except internet, cable/TV. No pets, no smoking or vaping. Tenant must provide Renter's insurance. Application fee $55 for each adult.