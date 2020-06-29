All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14858 Bolton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14858 Bolton Rd
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

14858 Bolton Rd

14858 Bolton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14858 Bolton Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath end unit town home in Centreville - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents to you this lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1 car garage end unit town home in Centreville. This home boasts a 2 story foyer with ceramic tile flooring, a fully finished basement with a powder room and separate den that walks out to the rear fenced yard. Enjoy a spacious living and dining room as well as an eat in kitchen and refinished deck. Bedroom level has gleaming hardwood floors. Community has very nice pool, tennis & playground. Close to I66, Dulles Airport, shops and fine dining. Also Park & Ride nearby. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

(RLNE5204790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14858 Bolton Rd have any available units?
14858 Bolton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14858 Bolton Rd have?
Some of 14858 Bolton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14858 Bolton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14858 Bolton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14858 Bolton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14858 Bolton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14858 Bolton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14858 Bolton Rd offers parking.
Does 14858 Bolton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14858 Bolton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14858 Bolton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14858 Bolton Rd has a pool.
Does 14858 Bolton Rd have accessible units?
No, 14858 Bolton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14858 Bolton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14858 Bolton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14858 Bolton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14858 Bolton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia