14858 Bolton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath end unit town home in Centreville - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents to you this lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1 car garage end unit town home in Centreville. This home boasts a 2 story foyer with ceramic tile flooring, a fully finished basement with a powder room and separate den that walks out to the rear fenced yard. Enjoy a spacious living and dining room as well as an eat in kitchen and refinished deck. Bedroom level has gleaming hardwood floors. Community has very nice pool, tennis & playground. Close to I66, Dulles Airport, shops and fine dining. Also Park & Ride nearby. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



(RLNE5204790)