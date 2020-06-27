14751 EALING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Excellent location in the heart of Centreville! This cozy townhouse features hardwood floors, NEW carpet on main floor, stainless steel appliances, dining area with plenty of natural light, fresh paint and a new kitchen floor. Great Proximity to dining and shopping. $50 PET RENT PER PET ON TOP OF RENT PER MONTH. $20 HVAC MAINTENANCE FEE ON TOP OF RENT PER MONTH. Please apply online. Instructions under document section. One visitor parking pass in addition to the assigned space will be provided.