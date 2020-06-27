All apartments in Centreville
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM

14751 EALING COURT

14751 Ealing Court · No Longer Available
Location

14751 Ealing Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Excellent location in the heart of Centreville! This cozy townhouse features hardwood floors, NEW carpet on main floor, stainless steel appliances, dining area with plenty of natural light, fresh paint and a new kitchen floor. Great Proximity to dining and shopping. $50 PET RENT PER PET ON TOP OF RENT PER MONTH. $20 HVAC MAINTENANCE FEE ON TOP OF RENT PER MONTH. Please apply online. Instructions under document section. One visitor parking pass in addition to the assigned space will be provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14751 EALING COURT have any available units?
14751 EALING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14751 EALING COURT have?
Some of 14751 EALING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14751 EALING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14751 EALING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14751 EALING COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14751 EALING COURT is pet friendly.
Does 14751 EALING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14751 EALING COURT offers parking.
Does 14751 EALING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14751 EALING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14751 EALING COURT have a pool?
No, 14751 EALING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14751 EALING COURT have accessible units?
No, 14751 EALING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14751 EALING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14751 EALING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14751 EALING COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14751 EALING COURT has units with air conditioning.
