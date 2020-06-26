14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE

Amenities

Make this brand new home your beautiful abode! Totally renovated house with brand new applicances. Spacious and bright rooms with hardwood floors on the main level. Brand new gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walkout basement with full bedroom, full bathroom (with ceramic tiles), and wet bar. Large deck overseeing eat-in kitchen. Spacious dining and living rooms. Three full bedrooms and two full bathrooms on upper level. Extra closet space. Close to all major highways, shopping areas, restaurants and public spaces.