Last updated October 19 2019 at 2:57 PM

14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE

14711 Beaumeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14711 Beaumeadow Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Make this brand new home your beautiful abode! Totally renovated house with brand new applicances. Spacious and bright rooms with hardwood floors on the main level. Brand new gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walkout basement with full bedroom, full bathroom (with ceramic tiles), and wet bar. Large deck overseeing eat-in kitchen. Spacious dining and living rooms. Three full bedrooms and two full bathrooms on upper level. Extra closet space. Close to all major highways, shopping areas, restaurants and public spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14711 BEAUMEADOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
