14700 Bonnet Ter

Enchanting 3 LVL, 3 BR, 2 Full BA, and 2 Half BA TH in Centreville *Hardwood floors on main level *Eat-In kitchen w/ island, stainless steel appliances *Formal dining room *Large MBA w/ double vanity sinks *Upstairs BRs w/ large closets *Family room w/ gas fireplace *Washer and dryer *Steps to fenced-in the Backyard Patio *Huge deck *Convenient access to I-66 and Route 29! Must See! Available 9/1!



Interior Features

Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Crown Molding, Fireplace Equipment, Closet - Master Bedroom Walk-in, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors

Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Oven / Range - Electric, Washer, Refrigerator

Attic: No

Basement: y

Basement Entrance: Inside Access, Outside Entrance

Basement Type: Fully Finished

Half Baths: 2

Cooling: Central Air Conditioning

Cooling Fuel: Electric

Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood

Dining Room Level: Main

Dining/Kitchen Description: Eat-In Kitchen, Sep Dining Rm

Fireplaces: 1

First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

First Bedroom Level: Upper 1

Handicap: None

Heating: Central

Heating Fuel: Natural Gas

Hot Water: Natural Gas

Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional

Kitchen Flooring: Ceramic Tile

Kitchen Level: Main

Living Area: 1714

Living Room Flooring: Hardwood

Living Room Level: Main

Lower Floor Half Baths: 1

Main Entrance: Foyer

Main Floor Half Baths: 1

Master Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

Master Bedroom Level: Upper 1

Other Rooms: Bedroom-Second,Dining Room,Bedroom-First,Kitchen,Bedroom-Master,Recreation Rm,Living Room

Rec Room Fireplace Type: Gas

Rec Room Flooring: Ceramic Tile

Rec Room Level: Lower 1

Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Master, Bedroom-Second, Kitchen, Recreation Rm, Bedroom-First

Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet

Second Bedroom Level: Upper 1

Upper Floor Baths: 3

Upper Floor Bedrooms: 3