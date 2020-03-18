All apartments in Centreville
14700 Bonnet Ter

14700 Bonnet Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14700 Bonnet Terrace, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Enchanting 3 LVL, 3 BR, 2 Full BA, and 2 Half BA TH in Centreville *Hardwood floors on main level *Eat-In kitchen w/ island, stainless steel appliances *Formal dining room *Large MBA w/ double vanity sinks *Upstairs BRs w/ large closets *Family room w/ gas fireplace *Washer and dryer *Steps to fenced-in the Backyard Patio *Huge deck *Convenient access to I-66 and Route 29! Must See! Available 9/1!

Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Crown Molding, Fireplace Equipment, Closet - Master Bedroom Walk-in, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors
Appliances: Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Oven / Range - Electric, Washer, Refrigerator
Attic: No
Basement: y
Basement Entrance: Inside Access, Outside Entrance
Basement Type: Fully Finished
Half Baths: 2
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Eat-In Kitchen, Sep Dining Rm
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Kitchen Level: Main
Living Area: 1714
Living Room Flooring: Hardwood
Living Room Level: Main
Lower Floor Half Baths: 1
Main Entrance: Foyer
Main Floor Half Baths: 1
Master Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Master Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Other Rooms: Bedroom-Second,Dining Room,Bedroom-First,Kitchen,Bedroom-Master,Recreation Rm,Living Room
Rec Room Fireplace Type: Gas
Rec Room Flooring: Ceramic Tile
Rec Room Level: Lower 1
Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Master, Bedroom-Second, Kitchen, Recreation Rm, Bedroom-First
Second Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
Second Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Upper Floor Baths: 3
Upper Floor Bedrooms: 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

