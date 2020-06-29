14614 FARMING WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to sought after Sully Station. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a lower level den, on 3 finished levels in an exceptionally convenient location. The home features granite counters and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (to be installed prior to 3/1 lease start date), deck, finished walk out basement with bathroom and two assigned parking spaces. Nearby: parks, convenient commuter access to Routes 28, 66, 267; NRO, IAD, shopping, dining and more! Westfield High School pyramid.