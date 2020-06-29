All apartments in Centreville
14614 FARMING WAY
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

14614 FARMING WAY

14614 Farming Way · No Longer Available
Centreville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

14614 Farming Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Welcome to sought after Sully Station. This townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a lower level den, on 3 finished levels in an exceptionally convenient location. The home features granite counters and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (to be installed prior to 3/1 lease start date), deck, finished walk out basement with bathroom and two assigned parking spaces. Nearby: parks, convenient commuter access to Routes 28, 66, 267; NRO, IAD, shopping, dining and more! Westfield High School pyramid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14614 FARMING WAY have any available units?
14614 FARMING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14614 FARMING WAY have?
Some of 14614 FARMING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14614 FARMING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14614 FARMING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14614 FARMING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14614 FARMING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14614 FARMING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14614 FARMING WAY offers parking.
Does 14614 FARMING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14614 FARMING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14614 FARMING WAY have a pool?
No, 14614 FARMING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14614 FARMING WAY have accessible units?
No, 14614 FARMING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14614 FARMING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14614 FARMING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14614 FARMING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14614 FARMING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
