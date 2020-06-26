All apartments in Centreville
Centreville, VA
14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE
14609 Battery Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14609 Battery Ridge Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Quiet area but close to shopping. Easy access to Route 28, route 29 and 66. Dulles Airport 10 minutes away. End unit sides to trees and backs to a common area. 2 bedrooms on upper level with ensuite full baths, lower level has large walk out area that can be used and a bedroom and has full bath. Lots of storage area. Deck of eat in kitchen. 2 parking spaces reserved. Lots of community amenties that are included in rent. Access to pool, tennis, community events. Metro park and ride just up street or metro bus accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have any available units?
14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
