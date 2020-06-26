14609 BATTERY RIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Quiet area but close to shopping. Easy access to Route 28, route 29 and 66. Dulles Airport 10 minutes away. End unit sides to trees and backs to a common area. 2 bedrooms on upper level with ensuite full baths, lower level has large walk out area that can be used and a bedroom and has full bath. Lots of storage area. Deck of eat in kitchen. 2 parking spaces reserved. Lots of community amenties that are included in rent. Access to pool, tennis, community events. Metro park and ride just up street or metro bus accessible.