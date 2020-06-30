All apartments in Centreville
14602 ILLUMINATI WAY
14602 ILLUMINATI WAY

14602 Illuminati Way · No Longer Available
Location

14602 Illuminati Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous Spacious 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 2 garage brick front TH. Granite, maple 42" cabinets, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, lux mbr, sitting rm, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, carpet and padding, freshly painted including garage walls and epoxy floors, and brand new lighting fixtures, power wash the house, fence, and patio, house has been disinfected. Will do more cleaning and shampoo before move in. Small job in progress. Min to 66, walk to metro bus station. many guest parking. A lot of street parking on the side road.$55 APPL FEE PER APPLICANT TO SAMSON PROPERTIES. EMAIL LA THE LEGAL NAMES AND EMAIL ADDRESS OF EACH APPLICANTS OVER 18, WILL EMAIL BACK APPLICATION, DISCLOSURE, AND CREDIT CARD FORM. SUBMIT APPL WITH SUPPORTING DOCU AND PAY APPL FEE BY CREDIT CARD AUTH FORM. OWNER/AGENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY have any available units?
14602 ILLUMINATI WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY have?
Some of 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14602 ILLUMINATI WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY offers parking.
Does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY have a pool?
No, 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY have accessible units?
No, 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14602 ILLUMINATI WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

