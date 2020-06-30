14602 ILLUMINATI WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Gorgeous Spacious 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 2 garage brick front TH. Granite, maple 42" cabinets, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, lux mbr, sitting rm, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, carpet and padding, freshly painted including garage walls and epoxy floors, and brand new lighting fixtures, power wash the house, fence, and patio, house has been disinfected. Will do more cleaning and shampoo before move in. Small job in progress. Min to 66, walk to metro bus station. many guest parking. A lot of street parking on the side road.$55 APPL FEE PER APPLICANT TO SAMSON PROPERTIES. EMAIL LA THE LEGAL NAMES AND EMAIL ADDRESS OF EACH APPLICANTS OVER 18, WILL EMAIL BACK APPLICATION, DISCLOSURE, AND CREDIT CARD FORM. SUBMIT APPL WITH SUPPORTING DOCU AND PAY APPL FEE BY CREDIT CARD AUTH FORM. OWNER/AGENT.