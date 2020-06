14544 PICKET OAKS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT LUXURY HOME WITH FRONT PORCH, 4 BR + OFFICE, 3.50 BA, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE DECK, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH AND DEN. **UPDATED/UPGRADED: FRESH PAINTS, BRAND-NEW WATER-HEATER, A/C HEATING, LIGHT FIXTURES, CEILING FANS ~ SUNNY SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH HIGH CEILINGS! ~ LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND CENTER ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ~ GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS AT FOYER, OFFICE, LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM ~ FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, AND BRAND-NEW CARPETS, WALK-OUT TO LARGE DECK, GREAT FOR ENTERTAIN ~ HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL OTHER BEDROOMS WITH BRAND-NEW CARPETS, AND SO MUCH MORE! ~ VERY NICE AND CLEAN!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. HURRY!!! **OWNER IS REAL ESTATE AGENT** **NO Pet(s)** **Tenant Must Have Good Credit.