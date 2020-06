Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2-3. LARGE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITES. RECREATION ROOM WITH FULL BATH COULD BE USED AS A GUEST BEDROOM. AWESOME KITCHEN WITH 'BUMP OUT', SKYLIGHTS & CENTER ISLAND. GAS COOKING, HOT WATER & HEAT. GREAT COMMUNITY AMENITIES. WITH 2 WEEKS NOTICE IT CAN BE MADE AVAILABLE BEFORE THE LEASE ENDS ON JUNE 30th. BACKS TO COMMON GROUNDS AT THE END OF THE CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT COMMUNITY CENTER.