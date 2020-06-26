14505 SULLY LAKE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location!*Avail 10/24* 3BR, 2.5BA, 3-level TH*1-Car Garage/opener*Sep DR*Kit/granite, Pantry, room for table, opens to Deck*Master BR/Vaulted ceiling, Walk-in Closet*Master BA/granite, Linen Closet, Dual Vanity*2nd BA/granite*Gas FP in Family Rm*Large Deck (17x12) overlooks Common Area, Fenced Back*Unit faces Cul-de-sac*Sully Station amenities*Close to I66, Rt28, Rt29, Rt50, Toll Rd, Dulles Apt*Garage and Driveway parking plus assigned and open parking*No more than Two Incomes to qualify*Good credit and income*Fiber optics available