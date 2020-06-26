All apartments in Centreville
Centreville, VA
14505 SULLY LAKE COURT
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

14505 SULLY LAKE COURT

14505 Sully Lake Court · No Longer Available
Centreville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

14505 Sully Lake Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location!*Avail 10/24* 3BR, 2.5BA, 3-level TH*1-Car Garage/opener*Sep DR*Kit/granite, Pantry, room for table, opens to Deck*Master BR/Vaulted ceiling, Walk-in Closet*Master BA/granite, Linen Closet, Dual Vanity*2nd BA/granite*Gas FP in Family Rm*Large Deck (17x12) overlooks Common Area, Fenced Back*Unit faces Cul-de-sac*Sully Station amenities*Close to I66, Rt28, Rt29, Rt50, Toll Rd, Dulles Apt*Garage and Driveway parking plus assigned and open parking*No more than Two Incomes to qualify*Good credit and income*Fiber optics available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT have any available units?
14505 SULLY LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT have?
Some of 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14505 SULLY LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14505 SULLY LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
