Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Owner is getting a few things fixed and should be ready by 3/15. This one looks like a model! Totally updated ! Granite countertops, New Appliances, cabinets, windows, sliding door with blinds in between glass, new carpet, fresh paint, new marble tile in baths and hall, kitchen. W/D stack, outside patio and storage area. Extra large closet in hall! Updated baths! Large lIving Room, large Sep Dining Room. 2 Pools. Water/sewer Included. One assigned parking space, many others open.