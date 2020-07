Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym fireplace

ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR WHOLE HOUSE THROUGH OUT, GORGEOUS TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE*** 2015 NEW LIGHTING, NEW TOILET,NEW FLOOR IN BATHROOM AND KITCHEN, ***** FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!* SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE W/BATH AND SEP SHOWER* FINISHED BASEMENT W/BRICK FIREPLACE* PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK THAT BACKS TO TREES, AND FENCED IN REAR YARD* CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, FITNESS CENTER + ROUTE 66 AND 28