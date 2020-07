Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym

** Lovely condo with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in the heart of Centreville** Move-in ready**Fresh paint throughout the entire house** New Carpet & New Water Heater** Wood flooring in the kitchen and dining area** Close to everything-Walking distance to grocery, Centreville library, restaurants, gym and more.** Please do not miss this opportunity- it won't last long!**