Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

End unit townhouse on private court and close to common grounds. Neutral carpet on stairs and upper level. Main level wood-plank laminate flooring, living/dining room combination. Community pool is just a few blocks away. Close to shopping, 66 and 29. Granite counter tops and new kitchen cabinets will be installed before occupancy. Park in 66C. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. $45/pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway. AGENTS, please follow social distancing guidelines specified in notes. Tenant occupied.