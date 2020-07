Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

A family townhouse room and bathroom in basement is available. Convenient location close to Rt 28 & 29 & 66. A lot parking space.Very quite neighborhood, Utilities include high-speed internet, Fios cable, power, water and trash pick up.

Rent is $650 per month and one month is required as a security deposit.

Looking for a non-smoker, quite and clean single female person who should be able to provide references. No pets please. Available September 10. Please call to inquire