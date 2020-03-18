All apartments in Centreville
14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY

14305 Brushwood Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14305 Brushwood Way, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely End Unit Townhome with 1 car garage and a paved driveway. Many Luxurious Upgrades; Gourmet kitchen w/ a Fabulous Breakfast bar, Granite counters, Upgraded Wood Cabinets & Wood flooring throughout the kitchen, All Stainless steel appliances. Direct access to the garage to carry groceries right into the kitchen. Entering from the front foyer will lead you into the living room with an outdoor view with surrounding windows. A quite dining area next to the fireplace can be relaxing. The laundry room is located on the bedroom level for your convenience. The Luxurious master bathroom has separate soaking tub & a stand up shower w/ Double vanity. The master bedroom has 2 large closets. The garage has inside access and the 2nd car can park on the driveway. Walk to nearby shops, restaurants and commuter stops. Close to I66 , Route 28 and Route 29. Application fee 55.00 payable to Samson Properties ~ ~ No Assisted Programs ~ ~ No Pets ~ ~ minimal 2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY have any available units?
14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY have?
Some of 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY does offer parking.
Does 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY have a pool?
No, 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
