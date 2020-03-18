14305 BRUSHWOOD WAY

Amenities

Lovely End Unit Townhome with 1 car garage and a paved driveway. Many Luxurious Upgrades; Gourmet kitchen w/ a Fabulous Breakfast bar, Granite counters, Upgraded Wood Cabinets & Wood flooring throughout the kitchen, All Stainless steel appliances. Direct access to the garage to carry groceries right into the kitchen. Entering from the front foyer will lead you into the living room with an outdoor view with surrounding windows. A quite dining area next to the fireplace can be relaxing. The laundry room is located on the bedroom level for your convenience. The Luxurious master bathroom has separate soaking tub & a stand up shower w/ Double vanity. The master bedroom has 2 large closets. The garage has inside access and the 2nd car can park on the driveway. Walk to nearby shops, restaurants and commuter stops. Close to I66 , Route 28 and Route 29. Application fee 55.00 payable to Samson Properties ~ ~ No Assisted Programs ~ ~ No Pets ~ ~ minimal 2 year lease