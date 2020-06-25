14301 LITTLE ROCKY MOUNTAIN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome End Unit Townhome in a treed setting. Fully finished walkout with a large Rec. Room and gas Fireplace leading to a private patio and side yard. Nice open main level with tons of natural light. Newly remodeled Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a completely remodeled private bathroom. 2 nice sized guest bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout and newer carpeting on the bedroom level. Owner pay the HOA fee. This is a must see in person! Pets are case-by-case.