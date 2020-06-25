14301 Little Rocky Mountain Court, Centreville, VA 20120
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome End Unit Townhome in a treed setting. Fully finished walkout with a large Rec. Room and gas Fireplace leading to a private patio and side yard. Nice open main level with tons of natural light. Newly remodeled Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a completely remodeled private bathroom. 2 nice sized guest bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout and newer carpeting on the bedroom level. Owner pay the HOA fee. This is a must see in person! Pets are case-by-case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Parking Details: None.
