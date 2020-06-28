All apartments in Centreville
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:21 AM

14138 Honey Hill Ct

14138 Honey Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

14138 Honey Hill Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Purchased less than 3 years ago. We are relocating and will have this beautiful spacious renovated home ready by Oct 1st for rent. Zillow shows the original pictures of the home when purchased. Since then we have made our main living area all hardwood with the exception of the Kitchen. We have updated multiple light fixtures. Painted the walls grey added recess lights. We also added a accent wall in our dining room. Main level features a half bath. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All carpet. Features are: renovated bathrooms and ceiling fans added in 2 rooms. Down stairs we have created a suite. There is a 4th room, 1 full bath, small living, and dining space. Laundry room was recentl3y created along with brand new LG front loader washer and dryer. Access to out door patio was also expanded so there is much more usuable space. No utilities are included. Hoa fee is. This includes seasonal swimming pool, tennis courts, dog park, basketball courts, play grounds, trail etc..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14138 Honey Hill Ct have any available units?
14138 Honey Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14138 Honey Hill Ct have?
Some of 14138 Honey Hill Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14138 Honey Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14138 Honey Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14138 Honey Hill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14138 Honey Hill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14138 Honey Hill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14138 Honey Hill Ct offers parking.
Does 14138 Honey Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14138 Honey Hill Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14138 Honey Hill Ct have a pool?
Yes, 14138 Honey Hill Ct has a pool.
Does 14138 Honey Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 14138 Honey Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14138 Honey Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14138 Honey Hill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 14138 Honey Hill Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14138 Honey Hill Ct has units with air conditioning.
