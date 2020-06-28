14138 Honey Hill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Purchased less than 3 years ago. We are relocating and will have this beautiful spacious renovated home ready by Oct 1st for rent. Zillow shows the original pictures of the home when purchased. Since then we have made our main living area all hardwood with the exception of the Kitchen. We have updated multiple light fixtures. Painted the walls grey added recess lights. We also added a accent wall in our dining room. Main level features a half bath. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All carpet. Features are: renovated bathrooms and ceiling fans added in 2 rooms. Down stairs we have created a suite. There is a 4th room, 1 full bath, small living, and dining space. Laundry room was recentl3y created along with brand new LG front loader washer and dryer. Access to out door patio was also expanded so there is much more usuable space. No utilities are included. Hoa fee is. This includes seasonal swimming pool, tennis courts, dog park, basketball courts, play grounds, trail etc..