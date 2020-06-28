14018 SAWTEETH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful brick front end unit townhouse for rental in Heart of Centreville. Hardwood throughout all 3 levels. New paint throughout. Well lit bright home offers open 3 floors. Home offer updated stainless appliances and hardwood floor. Large deck for your outdoor fun events! Backyard is open to common area. Plenty of parking includes driveway and visitors parking located front of the house. Close to high way and main routes(I-29 and I-28), restaurants, groceries, movie theater and entertainment for your convenience. Walking distance to restaurants and groceries. You will love it!