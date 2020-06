Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Great 3 level 3 Bedroom, 3 Full bath, 1 half bath town house with a fully finished basement in Centreville. Stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring on main level, with carpet on upper and lower levels. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Available for immediate move in. Close to 66, 28, 29, shopping, movie theater and restaurants. Application fee of $40.00 per adult and deposit of $1995.00 are to be in certified fund.