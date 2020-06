Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home in the heart of Centreville. New upgraded kitchen with granite counters, hard surface floors throughout, updated bathrooms. 2 en-suite bedrooms on the upper level with 1 en-suite bedroom on the lower. Walk out basement with fenced in back yard. 2 assigned parking spaces. Convenient to Rt 66, Fairfax County Parkway, Rt 28, Rt 29 and shopping.