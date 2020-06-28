CLEAN AND NEAT! PRIVATE 2 CAR DRIVEWAY!!...Hardwood floors on the main level....Open kitchen with eating area and door to the deck... Deck overlooks basketball court and tot lot... Gas cooking.... Pass thru from kitchen to living area....Walkout basement with a full bath and wood burning fireplace... Fenced yard. No parking problems with your private 2 car driveway. How rare is that in a townhome? No smoking. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
