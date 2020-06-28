13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground

CLEAN AND NEAT! PRIVATE 2 CAR DRIVEWAY!!...Hardwood floors on the main level....Open kitchen with eating area and door to the deck... Deck overlooks basketball court and tot lot... Gas cooking.... Pass thru from kitchen to living area....Walkout basement with a full bath and wood burning fireplace... Fenced yard. No parking problems with your private 2 car driveway. How rare is that in a townhome? No smoking. No pets.