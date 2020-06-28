All apartments in Centreville
13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE
13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE

13923 Winding Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13923 Winding Ridge Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
CLEAN AND NEAT! PRIVATE 2 CAR DRIVEWAY!!...Hardwood floors on the main level....Open kitchen with eating area and door to the deck... Deck overlooks basketball court and tot lot... Gas cooking.... Pass thru from kitchen to living area....Walkout basement with a full bath and wood burning fireplace... Fenced yard. No parking problems with your private 2 car driveway. How rare is that in a townhome? No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have any available units?
13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13923 WINDING RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
