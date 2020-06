Amenities

garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed, 2 full and 2 half baths with 2 car garage! Highly coveted neighborhood in Centreville this home fills with natural lighting and has new flooring. Tenant will also enjoy the new dryer, new fridge, and new HVAC unit. This home is a gem, and wont stay on for long! Please no pets or smoking.