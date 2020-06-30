All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13907 WATER POND COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13907 WATER POND COURT
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

13907 WATER POND COURT

13907 Water Pond Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13907 Water Pond Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Don't miss out on this nicely updated townhome in Little Rocky Run. The main level features gleaming wood flooring in the spacious Living Room and and formal Dining Room. The Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a new ceramic floor and backsplash, and white cabinetry. You'll love the bonus breakfast nook to relax and enjoy your morning coffee. The lower level has a large open Family Room with wall to wall carpeting and a walkout to the backyard - plus a bonus half Bath to eliminate running up and down the stairs. The upper level has a spacious Master Suite with an updated attached Bath and lots of closet space. The other two bedrooms share a full Bath in the hall and are fully carpeted. The backyard is fully fenced, has a nice size storage shed and a spacious wood deck for your outdoor entertaining and enjoyment.You will have full access to all of the amenities of Little Rocky Run including outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and walking trails. There are two assigned parking spots conveniently located in front of the townhome. Shopping, restaurants, movie theaters are a mile away; as is easy access to I-66. Available immediately. Pets case by case. A maximum of two incomes to qualify.on a quiet street but close to most everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13907 WATER POND COURT have any available units?
13907 WATER POND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13907 WATER POND COURT have?
Some of 13907 WATER POND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13907 WATER POND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13907 WATER POND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13907 WATER POND COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13907 WATER POND COURT is pet friendly.
Does 13907 WATER POND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13907 WATER POND COURT offers parking.
Does 13907 WATER POND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13907 WATER POND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13907 WATER POND COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13907 WATER POND COURT has a pool.
Does 13907 WATER POND COURT have accessible units?
No, 13907 WATER POND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13907 WATER POND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13907 WATER POND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13907 WATER POND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13907 WATER POND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia