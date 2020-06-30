13907 WATER POND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Don't miss out on this nicely updated townhome in Little Rocky Run. The main level features gleaming wood flooring in the spacious Living Room and and formal Dining Room. The Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a new ceramic floor and backsplash, and white cabinetry. You'll love the bonus breakfast nook to relax and enjoy your morning coffee. The lower level has a large open Family Room with wall to wall carpeting and a walkout to the backyard - plus a bonus half Bath to eliminate running up and down the stairs. The upper level has a spacious Master Suite with an updated attached Bath and lots of closet space. The other two bedrooms share a full Bath in the hall and are fully carpeted. The backyard is fully fenced, has a nice size storage shed and a spacious wood deck for your outdoor entertaining and enjoyment.You will have full access to all of the amenities of Little Rocky Run including outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and walking trails. There are two assigned parking spots conveniently located in front of the townhome. Shopping, restaurants, movie theaters are a mile away; as is easy access to I-66. Available immediately. Pets case by case. A maximum of two incomes to qualify.on a quiet street but close to most everything.