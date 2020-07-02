13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking guest parking

This beauty won't last long! Spacious 3 level 2 possibly 3 bedroom townhouse with 3 and a half bathrooms. Wonderful location in sough after Singletons Grove with 2 custom decks backing to woods! Classy Glazed Stone Tile, Hardwoods, and Carpeted floors! Large, sparkling gourmet kitchen with sis-by-side refrigerator & tiled backsplash. 2 luxurious Master suites featuring vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and upgraded closets. Enormous Recreation/Game room in fully finished basement which could be a 3rd Master bedroom with private entrance. Close to Great Schools, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, and easy access to 28, 66, and Fairfax County Parkway. 2 assigned parking spots 171 and 172 and lots of guest parking in lot.Ready to move in today!