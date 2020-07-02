All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:28 AM

13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT

13820 Fount Beattie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13820 Fount Beattie Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
guest parking
This beauty won't last long! Spacious 3 level 2 possibly 3 bedroom townhouse with 3 and a half bathrooms. Wonderful location in sough after Singletons Grove with 2 custom decks backing to woods! Classy Glazed Stone Tile, Hardwoods, and Carpeted floors! Large, sparkling gourmet kitchen with sis-by-side refrigerator & tiled backsplash. 2 luxurious Master suites featuring vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and upgraded closets. Enormous Recreation/Game room in fully finished basement which could be a 3rd Master bedroom with private entrance. Close to Great Schools, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, and easy access to 28, 66, and Fairfax County Parkway. 2 assigned parking spots 171 and 172 and lots of guest parking in lot.Ready to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT have any available units?
13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT have?
Some of 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT currently offering any rent specials?
13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT pet-friendly?
No, 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT offer parking?
Yes, 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT offers parking.
Does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT have a pool?
No, 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT does not have a pool.
Does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT have accessible units?
No, 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13820 FOUNT BEATTIE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia