Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

Enjoy life at The Ponds of Clifton which offers extensive amenities to include pool, tennis, clubhouse with gym, tot lot, car wash area, relaxing and scenic grassy areas! Convenient assigned parking space in front of unit and covered front porch entry. Backs to common area. Washer/dryer plus storage closet in condo. Tenant in process of packing for end of May vacancy.